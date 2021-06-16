The saga starring Samus Aran was well represented at the rendezvous with MercurySteam’s Metroid Dread.

Not a few viewers expected yesterday to see a preview of Metroid Prime 4. However, and unlike another of the most desired games of the Japanese company, Zelda: Breath of The Wild 2, the title did not leave news in the Nintendo Direct of E3 2021. That does not mean that from the Big N its development was completely omitted, ensuring in a short statement that they are working on production.

“At the moment we are working hard in another game in the Metroid Prime series. Metroid Prime 4, already announced “, commented Shinya takahashi, CEO of the Entertainment Planning and Development Division at the Japanese giant.

We’re working hard on Metroid Prime 4Shinya Takahashi,Metroid Prime 4 was unveiled at E3 2017, four years ago. However, just two years later Nintendo had to sing the mea culpa after confirming a restart in the development of the video game, entrusting its production to Retro Studios after not seeing its expectations fulfilled.

“With this collaboration with Retro Studios we believe that we can live up to expectations. We do not make this decision lightly, of course. This change means starting production again, so completing the game will be a delay compared to our initial plan, “explained Shinya Takahashi.

Metroid Dread, this year on Nintendo Switch

Luckily, you won’t have to wait long to enjoy a title starring Samus aran. Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct also served to showcase Metroid Dread, the first 2D Metroid game in 19 years in which we have to join the bounty hunter as she escapes from a deadly alien planet infested with mechanical threats. It will be launched this coming October 8 exclusively for Nintendo Switch, and will have an interesting collector’s edition in stores.

