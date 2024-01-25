Five years have passed from the restarting work on Metroid Prime 4: Nintendo announced that development would start from scratch on January 25, 2019, after which they no longer provided any updates on the game.

As you will certainly remember, at the time the creation of Metroid Prime 4 was also entrusted to Retro Studios, as the company she was not satisfied with the results obtained up to that point on a qualitative level and therefore felt the need to change things.

According to a CV, Metroid Prime 4 could be almost ready and there is therefore the possibility that the Japanese company will sensationally return to talking about the project in the immediate future, perhaps announcing its exit datebut for the moment it's just a rumor.