The return of the Metroid saga has once again put the franchise on everyone’s lips.

Luckily, the Metroid saga has made headlines in the last week for something very positive: we have a new video game on the way. Nintendo announced at E3 2021 the existence of Metroid Dread, a title that will be released in exclusive for Nintendo Switch and that is developed by the Spanish study MercurySteam. This has made the franchise back on everyone’s lips.

The art director of God of War has surprised us on several occasions with his creations from other franchises and it seems that the return of Metroid Y Samus aran it has inspired you. Raf grassetti has made a illustration really spectacular Metroid and Samus Aran in their most famous costume. In fact, the creative has indicated that the new colors that Aran wears in Metroid Dread does not like.

The illustration has a very high level of detail and It looks great. It gives a feeling of power and shows the great presence that Samus Aran has in his suit. The return of the saga, with a new game of lateral advance, has made the fans very happy. Of course, it has been inevitable that many ask for new information about Metroid Prime 4, a game we have not seen anything about, but in which Nintendo and Retro Studios work hard.

Metroid Dread will arrive on October 8 and developing it has been a very big challenge due to the pandemic caused by the coronavirus. It’s funny because the game was devised many years ago, but it never came to fruition. Now MercurySteam has rescued him and it will be a reality. If you want to know more about the return of Samus Aran, in 3DGames we analyze it in detail in a special.

Source: Raf Grassetti, via Twitter.

