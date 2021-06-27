Metroid Dread it was announced during the last Nintendo Direct. Best of all, this new installment in the series will be available later this year. Just a few months away, fans have been given the task of re-playing the largest number of installments prior to the arrival of the new title, and This is something that we can clearly see in the Wii U virtual store.

As Destructoid points out, At the top of the best-seller list of the Wii U virtual store we find Metroid Zero Mission, the remake of the original NES title, and secondly we can see Metroid Fusion, the delivery of the Game Boy Advance, and which is canonically positioned before Metroid Dread.

Fourth we see Metroid Prime Trilogy, a Wii collection of the first three games in the Prime series. Without a doubt, this shows the public’s interest in the series. Currently it is possible to enjoy Metroid Y Super metroid on Nintendo Switch. Similarly, several deliveries, including Metroid: Samus Returns, a remake of Metroid II, they are available in 3DS.

Metroid Dread Coming to Nintendo Switch on October 8, 2021. In related topics, this title is already one of the most pre-ordered of the year.

Via: Destructoid