Metroid Fusionthe great classic of the series released on Game Boy Advance in 2022, is arriving in the catalog of Nintendo Switch Online: will be available to subscribers starting March 8 and will effectively complete the collection of original 2D Metroid episodes.

Set on the planet SR388, the game once again puts us in the shoes of the infallible huntress Samus Aran for an adventure in which she will have to face the dangerous Parasite X, an organism that manages to imitate the life forms it assimilates, and which has infected her.

To save herself, Samus is forced to have the DNA of the last Metroid implanted, and then visit a space station where the parasite has spread, creating evil clones of the huntress equipped with her own abilities.

In recent days we have published a special dedicated to the arrival of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online: an addition of weight to the catalog of the service, which will not fail to excite nostalgics above all.