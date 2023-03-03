The new catalog of games Game Boy Advance offered by the subscription service Nintendo Switch Online + Add-on Pack will expand the8th of Marchday it will be added Metroid Fusion.

In Metroid Fusion, Samus Aran is attacked by a parasite x while exploring the mysterious planet SR388. This organism is not only deadly, but can mimic the abilities of any creature it infects, including Samus herself! Saved in extremis thanks to an infusion of Metroid DNA, the only natural predator of the X parasite, soon discovers that the parasite has spread to the research station orbiting SR388. Weakened and out of options, Samus will have to do whatever it takes to destroy Threat X before it’s too late.

Check out the announcement trailer for the game below!

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu