The game developed by the Spanish studio Mercury Steam will arrive this year after being presented at the Nintendo Direct.

It can be said, almost without fear of being wrong, that Metroid Dread has been the most important announcement of the Nintendo Direct at E3 2021. While we were waiting for the news of Metroid Prime 4, to calm the cravings of Samus Aran fans, they will be able to enjoy with their own style the origins of one of the most beloved sagas of the Great N.

In the event we were able to see the first gameplay of the game, which has been expanded in the Treehouse after the presentation. There we have known new details, such as that the development is carried out by Mercury Steam, the Spanish studio that was already in charge of Metroid Samus Returns, the adaptation of the original Metroid II. Thanks to the good work they did, Nintendo has entrusted them with the possibility of developing the first game with a new story and 2D development in almost 20 years.

A fact like this must be celebrated in a big way and a Metroid Dread Collector’s Edition. The pack includes the game, a metal box, the art book and commemorative cards with the 5 2D games in the series. And it will also be available on October 8.

Metroid Dread is set after Metroid Fusion and Samus will have to deal with EMMI, robotic creatures that are only programmed to finish off Samus. To do this, we will have to move through the scenarios, making use of the skills of the bounty hunter, which include both some known movements and new ones, to take advantage of the backtracking of the metroidvania games in which it was a pioneer saga.

