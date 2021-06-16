Metroid Dread was announced during the Nintendo direct today, and we already have tons of details about this next installment in the franchise. Not only do we know that it will be a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, but will also conclude the story of Samus aran that started from NES.

According to information from IGN, Metroid Dread, the first new story of Metroid In 19 years, the “five-part saga” centered on Samus and the Metroids. This saga includes Metroid, Metroid 2: Return of Samus, Super Metroid, Metroid Fusion, and now Metroid Dread.

This means that the next installment of Metroid could tell us a totally new story, unrelated to the events of SR388. For now, here you can enjoy an extensive gameplay of Metroid Dread, courtesy of Nintendo Treehouse.

Metroid Dread goes on sale on October 8 for Nintendo Switch.

Fountain: IGN