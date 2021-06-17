For many players the announcement of ‘Metroid Dread‘ during the Nintendo direct that came out during the E3. Although many expected some news of ‘Metroid Prime 4‘, Nintendo instead he gave us a preview of a new 2D title that looks very promising.

If you are a fan of video games, maybe you thought that you had already heard the name of ‘Metroid Dread‘. Well, surely you had heard it, because it was discovered that this title of ‘Metroid‘, with a name and everything, had already been announced for almost 16 years.

The history of Metroid Dread

The story of ‘Metroid Dread‘goes back to the June 2005 issue of the magazine Game Informer. In this a list was shown with the titles that Nintendo would launch on their consoles back then: Game Cube, Nintendo DS Y Gameboy advance.

In the list below the Nintendo DS we can see the name of ‘Metroid Dread‘. The magazine received the information on these games as part of a press release from Nintendo prior to E3. Back then they described the game as a new 2D title that would be in the same vein as’Metroid Fusion‘.

However, when the E3 2005, Nintendo announced a first-person title called ‘Metroid Prime Hunters‘, while Dread it was forgotten, there were even those who thought it was a mistake on the part of the magazine. For this, the journalist Craig harris came out to say that Dread it was real and it was in the documents you sent Nintendo, but that perhaps they had made a mistake announcing it so early.

A vision that resurfaced

For years there was no more talk of ‘Metroid Dread‘, more than a small easter egg in’Metroid Prime 3‘, so many thought it was a myth. But in a recent Nintendo Treehouse Live, the producer, Sakamoto Yoshio confirmed that the concept of ‘Metroid Dread‘was born 15 years ago.

In the end, Nintendo decided to cancel the project because they felt that the technology of the moment would not allow them to take the concept where they wanted. However years later, with the remake of ‘Samus returns‘for 3DS, Nintendo was surprised with the work of Mercury Steam Entertainment, company with which they developed that title.

Nintendo He was so surprised that he asked them to work with them again to finally bring life to ‘Metroid Dread‘. According Sakamoto, this collaboration allowed them to create a game that ‘it even exceeds the ideas we had 15 years ago‘. The title will finally reach the Nintendo switch this October 8 and it seems that we will be facing a new great adventure of Samus.

If you want more video game news, you can read:

Fountain.



