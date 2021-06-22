The video game will hit stores this year accompanied by a suggestive collector’s edition.

There is a desire to a new Metroid. According to the list of most reserved games on GameStop, an American video game store chain, Metroid Dread has risen as the most demanded video game of the next few months in the trade, something in which the collector’s edition presented within the framework of the latest Nintendo Direct issued by the Japanese company may have a lot to do.

The list has been shared on social media by OJ – PlayerEssence, and shows the MercurySteam development above other Nintendo releases such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and Mario Golf: Super Rush, to be released in a few days. It also currently exceeds in demand Pokémon Shiny Diamond / Shimmering Pearl and Mario Party Superstars, two guaranteed hits from the Big N.

Obviously it is only a temporary data, but it reveals the enormous desire among the followers of the adventures of Samus Aran to travel to new worlds in search of action in what will be the series’ first major installment in 19 years. Its collector’s edition, let us remember, incorporates as attractions the new video game, a metal box, the art book and some commemorative cards with the five 2D games of the saga. Will be available in stores October 8.

Metroid Prime 4 advances in its development

During the Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company had time to refer to Metroid Prime 4, presented in society several E3 ago, but with a development restarted a few years later in search of higher quality. On this subject Shinya Takahashi, general director of the division of planning and development of entertainment in the Japanese giant, affirmed that Retro Studios was working hard.

Metroid Dread also marks the return of MercurySteam to the series after the good taste it left in the public with Metroid: Samus Returns for 3DS.

More about: Metroid Dread, MercurySteam and Nintendo.