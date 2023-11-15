On Amazon Italy an offer is available for Metroid Dread, Nintendo Switch exclusive. The discount reported by this promotion is 27% compared to the median price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The median price indicated by Amazon €47.94. The current price is the lowest ever: Nintendo Switch exclusives are rarely on sale and therefore we advise you to take advantage of the opportunity. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Metroid Dread, what kind of game is it?
Metroid Dread is the latest chapter in Nintendo’s Metroid saga. We return to the role of Samus and must explore a new planet to stop a powerful enemy. The terms of gameplay you can expect the most classic mechanics of the genre: we will have to explore a large 2D map, complete platform sections, defeating enemies and bosses to obtain new powers and thus unlock new ways to continue the game. Loved by critics and audiences, it is an absolutely recommended game.
