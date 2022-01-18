Great news for all Metroid fans who haven’t tried the acclaimed yet Metroid Dread.

The exclusivity Switch, much appreciated by critics and the public, is available among the offers of Amazon. Specifically, Metroid Dread is available on the dealer’s pages with the 25% discount.

This means you can purchase the game for 44.80 euros, instead of 69.99 euros.

“A mechanical threat awaits you on a remote alien planet that will push even the galaxy’s greatest bounty hunter to the limit. Join Samus Aran on her deadliest 2D adventure ever in Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch“, reads the official description.

“To complete her mission, Samus will have to cross the bowels of the planet. Along the way he will encounter unique environments, dangers always lurking and mysterious secrets. Use new and classic abilities to navigate these mazes, consult the map for orientation, and rely on a deadly arsenal of weapons to take out the enemies that stand between you and your target“.

