It will not be Metroid Prime 4, but definitely the announcement of METROID DREAD arrived during the recent Nintendo Direct for theE3 2021 managed to make many fans of the famous series happy!

During Nintendo Treehouse A brand new gameplay was shown while Nintendo gives us a gift of a video dedicated to the history of the game’s development.

As revealed in the announcement, METROID DREAD the next will see the light October 8 up Nintendo Switch, and will be sold for the modest sum of € 59.99. At the same time, a new package of amiibo, which will include the robot EMMI and a new version of Samus Aran.

Are you curious to know more about the game? Below we offer a small overview, followed by two videos: a gameplay and the history of development!

Overview Join intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran and help her escape from an alien planet infested with a mechanical threat in Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch. Samus’ story continues after the events of Metroid Fusion. Landed on the planet ZDR, our heroine begins to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. He soon discovers that this remote planet has been invaded by ferocious alien life forms and terrifying mechanical creatures. Samus is more agile and powerful than ever, but can she survive the deadly threats that await her? Take on the relentless EMMIs The terrifying EMMI, research robots originally created to extract DNA, are now hunting Samus. The tension will become almost unbearable as you try to escape from these relentless adversaries, because if they catch you you will face certain death. Your only hope is to find a way to take them down. Find out what turned these mechanical marvels into the scourge of ZDR and escape the planet. Become more and more powerful with new techniques and skills Unlock classic and new abilities as you navigate the many environments of this dangerous world. Climb obstacles, slide into tight spaces, parry attacks and fight your way through. Go back to areas you’ve already visited and use your new skills to find power-ups, alternate routes, and a way forward. Explore the map, avoid and destroy the EMMIs, and defeat the threat that besieges the planet ZDR.

Gameplay

History of Development

Source: Nintendo