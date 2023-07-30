The CEO of MercurySteamEnric Álvarez, talked about the development of Metroid dreads in an interview with GameReactor, from which some emerged information and also a reference to sales of the game on Nintendo Switch.
Metroid Dread represented the latter collaboration of MercurySteam with Nintendo after Metroid: Samus Returns, remake of the second chapter released on Game Boy, and for the CEO of the team it was a confirmation of the excellent relationship between the team and the Japanese publisher.
In this case, Metroid Dread was the result of a synthesis between Nintendo’s will to try new ideas on the Metroid series and the drive to want to leave their mark on the franchise by the Spanish team.
Metroid Dread: the words of the CEO of MercurySteam
“We are very proud of this collaboration and, as I said, it was one of the better development experiences that could be desired in this area,” said Álvarez.
According to the CEO of MercurySteam, the development it wasn’t “chaotic”, but rather orderly and regular, perfectly in line with forecasts. This has led to the creation of one of the best games in the series, because a chaotic creative process is unlikely to lead to very positive results, according to Álvarez.
As for the sales of the game, the CEO of MercurySteam does not have accurate updated data, but he knows that Metroid Dread has reached over 3 million copies sold and even won one of the awards at The Game Awards. In fact, the latest data in this regard dates back to May 2022 and spoke of 2.9 million copies, which already made Metroid Dread the best-selling game in the history of the Nintendo series.
#Metroid #Dread #MercurySteam #talks #sales #development #exclusive #Nintendo #Switch
Leave a Reply