The CEO of MercurySteamEnric Álvarez, talked about the development of Metroid dreads in an interview with GameReactor, from which some emerged information and also a reference to sales of the game on Nintendo Switch.

Metroid Dread represented the latter collaboration of MercurySteam with Nintendo after Metroid: Samus Returns, remake of the second chapter released on Game Boy, and for the CEO of the team it was a confirmation of the excellent relationship between the team and the Japanese publisher.

In this case, Metroid Dread was the result of a synthesis between Nintendo’s will to try new ideas on the Metroid series and the drive to want to leave their mark on the franchise by the Spanish team.