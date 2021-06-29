The store will use its Raffle system to avoid speculation with the Nintendo game.

Few things are more beautiful in this hobby than the illusion that a title that we look forward to can awaken in us. An illusion that players materialize in the most unsuspected ways, although one of the most common ways of expressing that desire to show our support is the acquisition of a special edition of that magical title.

Sometimes, with a metal box or a gift for the reservation that desire is satisfied, but at other times only something truly unique can satisfy that spirit. This is where the calls come in Limited Editions, authentic collector’s items with a tiny get-away window.

When Nintendo announced the existence of the new Metroid: Dread, an announcement that caught many by surprise, it also accompanied that announcement with one of these elusive limited editions, one that seems especially evocative for the many fans of the Metroid series. There has been so much expectation around the title and its editions that demand seems to have skyrocketed for the title reserves, its editions and some of its accessories, such as the Amiibo of the saga.

This is the Limited Edition of Metroid: Dread at xtralife

This has been communicated to us by our friends at xtralife, who in a gesture to guarantee that, of the new Nintendo title, its most exclusive editions reach good hands, they have given rise to their system “xtralife Raffle”, a method of random assignment that, within the limitations offered by the panorama, offers to all players the same opportunities to get hold of one of these fantastic editions while you join the list during the active period, leaving behind the boredom of helplessness left in us by wanting, and not being able, to get the most exclusive version of our favorite releases. They have kindly asked us to share with you this successful system, as well as the news that awaits us for special editions from the competent online store. Why don’t you join us in the process?

Selection of Collector’s Editions to come

There are many special editions of titles to come that are the object of desire for many gamers, even beyond the fantastic edition of Metroid: Dread. Some of the ones that most attract our attention are that of Danganronpa: Decadence with its defined style, or that of Sword of the Necromancer, but there is much, much more:

Selection of Collector’s Editions now available at xtralife

If what interests you is not on the near horizon, but in titles that have already seen the light, but for those who did not have the opportunity to get that precious exclusive edition, you will be happy to know that in xtralife too some of these editions have been replaced. We have our eyes on Blasphemous. Is there one that catches your attention?

Selection of Collector’s Editions now available!

Selection of Collector’s Editions on offer

There are also those who, for whatever reason, stay with us longer than expected; in those cases, it is surprising to find us some of these editions on sale, especially those with as much content as some of the ones we see here, such as the one in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot released by Bandai a little over a year ago.

Selection of Collector’s Editions on offer

Merchandising for the most exquisite

If your thing is not the editions themselves, but the merchandising that normally revolves around them or their associated titles, we have good news for you, and there are some high quality items to feed our shelves. If you ask us which one of the available catches our attention, it is possibly the replica of the 49 cm Metroid Prime Helmet that our beloved Samus usually wears with such panache, but there is more:

Merchandising selection for the most exquisite

As always, we thank our colleagues at xtralife for their enthusiasm for showing their news in these parts. We only have wish you good luck in the xtralife Raffle if you want to take Samus’s latest adventure home. Until next time!

