Nintendo released update 2.1.0 of METROID DREADtitle of MercurySteam debuted on Nintendo Switch last year (here our review). The update, already announced during Nintendo Direct in February, enriches the adventure of Samus with three new modes: Boss Rush, Survival Rush and Dread Rush.

There Boss Rush, which will only be available upon completion of the main adventure, will take you to fight against 12 bosses relentlessly with the aim of completing the mode in the shortest possible time. With the Survival Rush, which instead will be unlocked by ending the Boss Rush, we will have 5 minutes to defeat as many bosses as possible without dying. Finally the Dread Rushavailable at the completion of the story in Dread mode, is nothing more than a Boss Rush where Samus will fall into battle on the first hit received.

With these innovations, to which is also added a modality Practice to train, Metroid Dread is enriched by giving a few more hours of content to players who have loved the story of Samus on the mysterious planet ZDR. Further details on the update are available on the US site of Nintendo.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu