Following the February news that Metroid Dread it had sold 2.74 million units from its October launch to the end of 2021, a figure that places it only behind Metroid Prime For GameCube in the series’ bestseller list, Nintendo’s year-end financial results confirmed it is now the best-selling Metroid game ever.

Current sales of Metroid Dread now stand at 2.9 million according to Nintendo’s report, putting it ahead of 2002’s Metroid Prime, according to estimates gleaned from Nintendo data. It was previously known that Dread was the best-selling Metroid chapter in the UK, but this new reported figure places it at the top of the list worldwide.

Sales of Metroid Dread to date have reached around 270,000 in Japan, with the remaining 2.63 million coming from overseas, another clear indication that the West’s appetite for Samus’ adventures is greater than that of the domestic market. by Nintendo.

Currently, for some time now, Metroid Prime 4 has been in development: the game does not yet have a release date and information, which fans of the series have been waiting for a long, long time.

Source: Eurogamer