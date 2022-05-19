Metroid Dread is the latest entry into the Metroid series that released for the Nintendo Switch consoles in October 2021, and now it’s on sale for just £30 at UK retailer Currys.

If you’ve been looking for a new game to play on your Nintendo Switch or Switch OLED, then Metroid Dread is a great choice- whether you’re a veteran of the franchise or haven’t played a Metroid game before.

Metroid Dread– £29.99 at Currys with free click and collect (Was £39.99)

It’s worth noting that you’ll be for free delivery if you bump up your eligible basket value to more than £50. So if you’ve been meaning to pick up any more games or other tech goodies, you should check out what else Curry has on offer, like Pokemon Arceus for £34.99 when you use the code SWFNDD at checkout.

Dread is set after the events of 2002’s Metroid Fusion that was released for the Game Boy. Players will again control bounty hunter Samus Aran as she investigates the source of a mysterious transmission on the planet ZDR in classic side-scrolling style.

Eurogamer’s Martin Robinson called Metroid Dread in his review ‘a 2D adventure delivered with triple-A panache, yet one that retains the grace and poise that’s always marked the highlights of this series,’.

If you're now eager to play Metroid Dread but don't have a Switch, then fear not because you can get the game bundled with a Nintendo Switch console at Currys, saving you £20.

