E3 categorized Forza Horizon 5 as the most anticipated game of the ceremony, but it seems that the real winner among the fans was Metroid Dread. Since your announcement in the Nintendo direct from last week, what’s new from MercurySteam has positioned itself as one of the best-selling titles of 2021 in Amazon.

At the time of writing, Metroid Dread is one of the best-selling game games of Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan.

Metroid Dread is currently a top 10 best seller across not just Nintendo Switch games, but all video games on Amazon US, UK, and Japan. #OperationMetroidDread pic.twitter.com/ICDVlLcLB9 – Daktroid-117 (@dakcity_) June 17, 2021

In fact, in Amazon USA, Metroid Dread tops the list of best sellers, thus becoming a success with just one week of being announced.

Metroid Dread the October 8 for Nintendo Switch.

Via: Twitter