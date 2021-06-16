During the Nintendo Direct E3 2021 a new Metroid was announced. This is not Metroid Prime 4, but fans will be able to return to having fun with a title in the series.

Metroid Dread is the first 2D Metroid with a new story in 19 years and will arrive on Nintendo Switch this year.

On the occasion of the announcement, IGN has decided to publish a gameplay video that you can see below.

In the official Nintendo statement we read: “Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion, released in 2002, and concludes the five-part saga dedicated to the mysterious interconnected fate of bounty hunter Samus and Metroid, which began with the first Metroid for the NES. In this game, Samus lands alone on a mysterious alien planet and is hunted down by a dangerous new mechanical threat, the EMMI robots. As they unlock new abilities, players will be able to return to areas they have already visited and discover new hidden locations and power-ups. , in classic Metroid style“.

Metroid Dread will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 8th.

Source: IGN.