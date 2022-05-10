Last year there was a lot of expectation of a game in particular, Metroid Dread, which marks the return of the bounty hunter from the galaxy after a long time of absence. With a two-dimensional gameplay that few studios dare to take today with large franchises, this has led it to be the best-selling game in its saga.

The work released by MercurySteam in Switch arrived last october 2021, surprising locals and strangers within the franchise, since it generated a lot of expectation. The current copies sold of this adventure already go beyond the 2.9 million copies distributed, easily surpassing the first Metroid Prime from Game Cube.

It is worth commenting that the previous game, Metroid: Samus Returnsdid not reach the sales milestone expected by the developers and the company itself Nintendo. However, it is somewhat understandable that this has not been achieved, since 3DS by that time (2017) had already been overshadowed by switch.

Something that is also attributed to the video game is the nominations for quite a few awards, where the category in which it is normally included is that of an action and adventure release. It even competed alongside other great titles in 2021 to win the game of the year The Game Awardsbeing at the end It Takes Two who took this award.

editor’s note: Without a doubt, this achievement is well deserved, since the love that the Spanish company impregnated the video game is evident by leagues, implementing new mechanics and preserving the classic backtracking elements. Although it hasn’t been on the market for a year yet, many are already waiting for the next part of the story.

Via: nintendo-everything