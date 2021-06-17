During his Nintendo Direct from E3 the Big N revealed the existence of Metroid Dread, a new 2D adventure in the franchise that will be a direct continuation of Metroid Fusion. However, this game was actually leaked 16 years ago, but everyone thought it was a bug.

Back in 2005, the magazine Game Informer shared a preview of all the games Nintendo had planned to release for the Nintendo DS, Gamecube and Gameboy Advance. Among them was Metroid Dread, which at that time was described as “a new 2D title that would be part of the same timeline as Metroid Fusion“.

When Nintendo appeared in E3 2005, they actually showed Metroid Prime Hunters, so many people thought it was a mistake on the part of Game Informer. Recently, Sakamoto Yoshio, producer, revealed that the idea of ​​working on Metroid Dread It had been around 15 years ago, but they had decided to cancel it due to the technological limitations of the time.

Metroid Dread goes on sale October 8 for Nintendo Switch.

Fountain: VGC