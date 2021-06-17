The Nintendo and Mercury Steam game will arrive on Switch this year and has a trailer.

Although the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stole all the limelight from the many games we got to see during the Nintendo conference for E3 2021, there were a few really interesting titles in the video as well. One of them is Metroid Dread, one of the most special deliveries due to its strange development conditions.

TO narrative level It is unmissable, too. Producer Yoshio Sakamoto Explainba in a Nintendo video that Metroid Dread will finally bring – after fifteen years of attempts to make it happen – an end to the arc of the creatures that give the saga its name. If that idea scares you, don’t worry, because there’s really no danger of that putting an end to one of the company’s most beloved and revered IPs.

“What I can say from now on is that Samus adventure will continue“explains the Japanese creative to the Eurogamer portal.” How will he do it? Well, first of all, I think that when you complete Dread you will have a clearer view of the matter. Beyond that, we will continue to work hard to meet expectations and to surprise you with exciting gaming experiences. “The key to everything is that a continuation.

In Polygon, Sakamoto recognize that “nobody wants the Metroid saga to end, and we know it. We don’t want that to happen either. We just want people to know that there is a kind of new episode that is waiting, and we want you to look forward to what we are going to do with it. But there are no further details at the moment. “

Metroid Dread arrives on Nintendo Switch on October 8, bringing with it a collector’s edition that many fans have put on the radar.

