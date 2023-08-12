













It is actually from Nordisk Games, which owns a small part of the shares of this company. One of these titles, from the fantasy genre, is apparently the same one that will be published by another company, 505 Games. See also Park Beyond, where the only limit is the imagination But there is no information about what the second game could be in development. Regarding the first, it has the tentative title of Codenamed Project Iron and will be multiplatform.

It is also known that this new proposal from the study of Metroid Dread it has a budget of around $30.7 million dollars.

Likewise, that it is an RPG with elements of action or Action RPG, in addition to being three-dimensional and having a third-person view.

Fountain: Nintendo.

What do we know about the next project from the developers of Metroid Dread?

When this MercurySteam project had its announcement, the CEOs of Digital Bros — the company that owns 505 Games — Raffi and Rami Galante, had some comments.

Back then they said ‘We are delighted to be working with the team at MercurySteam, a proven studio that has created many phenomenal IPs over the years, including the recent [y] successful launch of Metroid Dread with Nintendo’.

To this, the owners of Digital Bros added ‘with the creative vision and talents of MercurySteam and the extensive experience of 505 Games, gamers can expect a high-quality, engaging and engaging video game’.

Fountain: Nintendo.

The best thing will be to have a little patience to know this project of the team behind it. Metroid Dread, as well as the other for which there is no information yet. Maybe it’s another related to Nintendo or another major publisher.

With details of VGC. Apart from Metroid Dread and MercurySteam we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

