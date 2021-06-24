The episodes Zero Mission and Fusion sneak into the top sales of the eShop of the old console.

Metroid Dread was undoubtedly one of the most powerful ads that Nintendo had been scheduled for E3 2021, so it’s not at all strange that fans have shown their interest in the game in the way that a publisher understands best: by pre-ordering the game. In fact, it seems that the community has taken the opportunity to go further and replay the titles starring Samus Aran that precede this adventure.

On Twitter, user pigs4ben reports that Metroid Zero Mission and Metroid Fusion are leading software sales on the Wii U eShop in an unequivocal sign that some fans want catch up on history, perhaps taking advantage of the fact that the price of each game is relatively cheap by Nintendo standards: $ 7.99.

What the digital store does not reflect, of course, is how many units of each title have recently been sold: considering that the Wii U console had very modest sales and that the most recent Nintendo Switch is a commercial success, hopefully there are not many. Still, it is still curious to see the community mobilizing for a new Metroid, a saga that has been occupying a minor position in the catalog of the Japanese giant for years.

Metroid Dread will arrive on Nintendo Switch on October 8 from the hand of the Spanish study Mercury Steam. It is a very special episode, because its producers had been looking for more than a decade for the opportunity to tell the end of the classic two-dimensional games. Do not fear for the continuity of the series, yes, because Nintendo already have new deliveries in mind.

