The votes of Famitsu they are highly anticipated, especially as it is able to give us some feedback on how Japanese critics stand towards certain titles. The evaluations, reviews, analyzes depend on countless factors, such as previous experiences, sensitivity but also culture and social context. This is why having opinions from the other side of the globe is always useful, both on Western-made titles and on titles from their motherland.

Today, however, we are faced with something particular. In issue 1714, Famitsu got to evaluate Metroid Dread but most of all eFootball 2022, the new brand of the renowned Pro Evolution Soccer, a pillar of football that has become free to play in the meantime. It is clear that they are not video games to compare, but it is interesting to note the same evaluation for both, with a 34/40 that left a bit stunned (F4).

Not so much for Metroid, it is a title of undoubted quality, as for the new PES, crushed all over the world due to its disastrous launch, between technical problems and gameplay absolutely not up to par. But here, a different sensitivity probably intervened, which perhaps placed the emphasis more on the potential of the title than on what it has shown so far. It is a type of evaluation that is absolutely open to criticism but which must be respected. We could elaborate a lot on the subject, but let’s close with the other evaluations:

Earth Defense Force 2017 (Switch) – 6/7/8/9 [30/40]

eFootball 2022 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]

Metroid Dread (Switch) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]

Monark (PS5, PS4, Switch) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]

