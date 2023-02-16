without warning, Metroid Prime Remastered came to nintendoswitch on February 8, 2023. After that, the community began to wonder if the other two games in the saga would arrive at some point. And there is already news about it, although it is not the most favorable.

The trilogy of Metroid Prime Remastered by Samus Aran, is made up of the following remaining titles:

Metroid Prime 2: Echoes

Metroid Prime 3: Corruption

However, through his official Twitter, Jeff Grubb reported that these two installments of the trilogy will come to the Nintendo Switch console at some point. Although there is still no committed date. However, it was pointed out that they will not have the same visual improvements as the delivery of Metroid Prime Remastered.

Although, it should be noted that the updated control schemes could reach deliveries 2 and 3.

Source: Nintendo Switch

Other questions that remain to be resolved are how the titles will arrive: if they can be purchased separately or if they will be a package together.

How much is Metroid Prime Remastered?

The digital version costs 999 MXN.

The physical version of Metroid Prime Remastered It will be released until February 22, 2023.

The criticism towards the title continues to be positive, the game is considered as fresh and innovative as it was in its beginnings.

The saga is made up of action-adventure titles. The first game was released on August 6, 1986.. It features single player and multiplayer gameplay. It was developed by Retro Studios and distributed by Nintendo Switch.

The franchise is divided into the traditional saga and the prime saga. Together he has more than 16 pitches.

