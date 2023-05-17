A passenger which is part of the credit card program issued and administered by amexpresscaused a stir, when using his card, to pay in Metrobús, for which, Internet users began to point out that he gave them promotion at no cost.

This is because some brands tend to pay content creators to use their products as a marketing strategy. marketingand seeing its functionality, increase its consumers in the market, however, this time, a young man only tried to show that with American Express he could pay on the subway, which is why the company immediately became a trend on the platforms digital.

The viral case was disseminated by the account of ‘@mexican_martinni_’, the Metrobús user, knowing that the service can not only be paid with the Integrated Mobility card, decided to use a bank card, since it is also possible to do so with them, with Codi, watches or smartphones.

The user, when trying to use the most modern payment system, which is installed on lines 1, 2, and 3 of the Metrobús, went viral, since he put aside cards such as Visa, and Master Card, to use an American Express .

He American Express cardholderspread the clip along with the description: “Humility above all”, while passing the card of the famous company financial institution.

After broadcasting the scene, Internet users highlighted: “For those who think they are going to be robbed or do some scam, American Express offers facilities for its users as well as security above all.”