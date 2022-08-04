During the year the Metrobus has invested 27 million pesos in the maintenance of 82 stations of six lines and replacement of elements in the exclusive lanes of the network, the CDMX agency reported on Wednesday.

Through a statement, the transport that is part of the Integrated Mobility System of Government of Mexico City indicated that so far in 2022 it has invested 27 million pesos in maintenance at 82 stations of the L1, L2, L3, L4, L5 Y L6in addition to replacing 87% of the confinement elements in the exclusive lanes for its units on the routes that follow lines 1, 5 and 6.

Likewise, the maintenance tasks included the painting of almost 22 thousand m2 of deflector walls in 46 stations of L1 and 36 of L2, which go through the Insurgentes Avenue and the Axis 4 Southrespectively, as well as the waterproofing of 1,881 m2 of roofs and terraces in the stations Good view II, Buenavista III, Buenavista IV and Circuit of Line 3, in addition to the service rooms of the University Cultural Center stations (CCU) a The Wayfarer.

He added that maintenance was also given to 296 service doors and access to stations of lines 1, 3 and 6, with works that included the replacement of motors, lubrication, adjustment of springs and change of damaged staves, while in the Buenavista stations II and III curtain drawers were also replaced.

While the Metrobús highlighted that said works were carried out without the interruption of the service or the obstruction of the daily operation in said transport system, also emphasizing that the maintenance and rehabilitation works in its seven lines will continue until November of this year.

Lastly, the Metrobús stressed that the investment in the maintenance of its facilities aims to offer a safe, decent and quality transport service for the residents of the capital.