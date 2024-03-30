With the aim of offering more mobility alternatives to the population during times of high demand, the Metrobús system announces the extension of temporary support service for modernization of Metro Line 1.

Starting next Monday, April 1, the Alameda Tacubaya-Paris route will be extended to Cuitláhuac Glorieta.

This measure, which seeks to facilitate the transfers of thousands of users, will be operational Monday to Friday in the morning, from 05:30 to 10:00 a.m.and in evening hours, from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m..

During these periods, the usual stops will be maintained and new stops such as Amajac, El Caballito, Hidalgo, Glorieta Violeta, Garibaldi and Glorieta Cuitláhuac.

The cost of the trip will continue to be 6 pesos and the policy of free transfers at connection stations with Lines 1, 2, 3, 4 and 7 of the Metrobús will be maintained.

It is estimated that this extension will benefit more than 16 thousand users who use this route daily.

The expansion of the service will also strengthen interconnectivity with the Integrated Mobility Network of Mexico Cityby offering connections with Lines 7 and 9 of the Metro, as well as with Lines 2 and 5 of the Trolleybus, making transportation in the capital even easier.

It is important to highlight that This service extension will not be available on weekendsso users are recommended to plan their trips in advance.

As for payment methods, the usual options are maintained such as the Integrated Mobility Card, Bank Card, cell phone with NFC technology and smart watch with electronic wallet.

The Metrobús system points out that with this measure it reaffirms its commitment to improving mobility in Mexico City and providing an efficient and accessible service for all citizens.