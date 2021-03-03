“The crisis dragged on and, in the hospital, we were always on the alert. The staff are tired, in particular because of what the virus imposes on us on a daily basis: barrier gestures, wearing gowns, masks, hand washing … Moreover, we seem to see an increase in positive cases among caregivers. for some time. Have some let their guard down a little, in the establishment or at home? Is it the fault of the variants? I do not know. But it is certain that the “metro-work-sleep” that is imposed on us is more and more difficult to live. The lack of freedom weighs down, becomes unbearable. We obviously understand the restrictions and we respect them. But there, we do not see the end of it. The government chose not to re-limit a month ago. OK why not ? But we have the feeling that he is groping forward, with only half measures, like this confinement at 6 p.m., rarely taken in the right tempo. And despite everything, certain restrictions remain very strong, on culture, restaurants, sport… However, as human beings, we need these meetings, these exchanges. Especially when we know that the most contaminating places remain the family environment and work! We cannot restrain a company for so long, by offering it only work as a prospect. But, on this subject, I expect nothing more from the government. ”