Metro traffic | The subway train stopped at Koivusaari

Metro traffic|There were delays in metro traffic when a metro car broke down and the train got stuck at Koivusaari station.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Metro traffic was disrupted on Saturday from midday onwards. The broken-down subway car stopped at Koivusaari station around 11:45. Traffic passed Koivusaari station along the second track, causing delays. The broken-down carriage was removed around 12:30, and traffic began to return to normal.

In metro traffic there were disturbances on Saturday from noon onwards.

The disruptions were caused by a malfunction in the subway car and the train stopped at Koivusaari station around 11:45.

“Metro traffic had to pass Koivusaari station along the second track. This caused delays in the traffic”, the communications officer of the Helsinki region transport HSL Joona Packalén told.

Disintegrated the wagon was removed around 12:30, said Packalén. Packalén said shortly before 2 p.m. that traffic was returning to normal.