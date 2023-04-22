Metro traffic | The metro does not stop at the Aalto University station due to water damage

A water damage occurred at the metro station of Aalto University early Saturday morning. Due to water damage, the metro will not stop at the station for the time being.

Early due to the water damage that happened on Saturday morning, the metro station of Espoo’s Aalto University will remain out of use for the time being.

Sari Kotikangas According to HSL’s communications, the early morning subway traffic started with a bumpy ride. The notification of the water damage came at 04:42, before the subway service had time to start.

“Metro trains ran from the east only as far as Lauttasaari. The Koivusaari, Keilaniemi and Aalto University stations were out of use. Now the traffic has otherwise returned to normal, but the metro does not stop at the Aalto University station,” he says.

According to Kotimkanka, in the morning hours, “it took a while” before it was found out which stations could be driven to.

The water damage that caused the disturbance is still being dried, Kotikangas said at eight in the morning.

“Now the situation has been rectified in such a way that the metro does stop elsewhere, but passes the Aalto University station.”