The metro to Moscow’s Vnukovo airport will be launched in 2023. This was announced on May 1 by the Deputy Mayor of Moscow for Urban Development Policy and Construction Andrei Bochkarev.

He said that at present, work continues on the construction of a section of the Kalininsko-Solntsevskaya metro line to the airport.

“The site is not easy, it crosses the Likova River, which made it necessary to build a metro bridge on the Pykhtino – Vnukovo section. The construction of the metro bridge has reached the finish line, “the press service quotes him. complex of urban planning policy and construction of the capital.

Bochkarev said that the length of the section is almost 5 km, its launch is scheduled for 2023. It will open two stations “Pykhtino” and “Vnukovo”.

Construction of a new section to Vnukovo airport began in May last year.

The Vnukovo station will be located along the territory of Terminal A of the airport and the Aeroexpress station. The future metro station is planned to be integrated with the infrastructure of the airport and the railway. Thanks to the line extension, Vnukovo will become the first airport in the Moscow region with its own metro station.

About 34.47 billion rubles were allocated for the design and construction of this metro section.

Like in March noted Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, Vnukovo is one of the most popular Moscow airports. After the introduction of a new section of the Solntsevskaya line, residents of the Novomoskovsk administrative district will spend 15–20 minutes less on a trip to the city center.