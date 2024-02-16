Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/16/2024 – 21:23

The former dome of the São Paulo Metro and the construction companies responsible for the work on Yellow Line 4 that killed seven people in 2007 on Marginal Pinheiros, in the west zone of the city, were convicted in an action of misconduct. The fine reaches almost R$240 million and must be paid jointly by all defendants.

They were convicted:

– Luiz Carlos Frayze David, then president of Metrô;

– Marco Antonio Buoncompagno, construction manager of the project;

– José Roberto Leito Ribeiro, responsible for the Civil Construction Department of Line 4;

– Cyro Guimarães Mourão Filho, project coordinator;

– Jelson Antonio Sayeg de Siqueira and German Freiberg, engineers responsible for supervising the work;

– Odebrecht, OAS, Queiroz Galvão, Camargo Corrêa, Andrade Gutierrez and Alstom: companies that formed the consortium responsible for the work.

O Estadão came into contact with the defenses. Until the publication of this text, only Camargo Corrêa returned to the report. The construction company informed that it has not yet been cited and, therefore, will not comment on the decision.

In the process, the former Metrô employees denied “intentional conduct or conscious guilt”. The new Improbity Law, approved in 2021 by Congress, prevents the conviction of public agents for omission and requires proof of intent, that is, intention or explicit will to commit an act of improbity.

The accident happened after the construction site collapsed. A crater measuring 80 meters in diameter was opened at the site where the Pinheiros Station was being built. Seven people died after being buried: the driver of a truck working in construction, the driver and conductor of a bus swallowed by the crater, two passengers and two pedestrians. Dozens of commercial and residential properties were closed and some had to be demolished.

Judge Marcos de Lima Porta, from the 5th Public Finance Court, concluded that those responsible for the work knew the risk of collapse, due to a lack of reinforcement in the structure, and that the information was passed on to the Metro leadership.

“They were fully aware of the settlements and convergences, of the anomalous movement of the tunnel structures, detected by the safety instruments used for this type of measurement. These agents, therefore, were aware of the need to urgently install more than 300 risers”, says an excerpt from the decision.

As the sentence is of first instance, it is possible to appeal. The action is filed by the Public Ministry of São Paulo.

Understand the calculation of the fine:

– R$ 6.5 million in reimbursement to Metrô for the value of the contract and for expenses with compensation and legal actions resulting from the accident;

– R$232 million for collective moral damages to the residents of São Paulo;

– R$1.2 million for congestion and traffic disruption in the region.

In addition to the fine, the sentence imposes the suspension of political rights for up to five years, the loss of the public role they may be holding and, for companies, the prohibition of contracting with public authorities, also for five years.