The proposed sales of Metro studio 4A Games, as well as that of Pinball developer Zen Studios, have been cancelled, Embracer announced today.

In March of this year, Embracer announced the sale of more of its assets, including large portions of Saber Interactive, for the price of $247m. At this time, Saber’s new CEO Matt Karch stated the company had decided to take 4A and Zen with it, despite initial messaging from Embracer suggesting the Swedish conglomerate may retain the two studios.

Now, however, the potential sale of both studios has been cancelled, and 4A and Zen will remain within Embracer.

“We are satisfied with the conclusion of this transaction and very glad to see the great teams and assets of 4A Games and Zen Studios remain within Embracer. They will be important building blocks in our continued journey,” Lars Wingefors, co-founder and CEO of Embracer, said in a Press release accompanying today’s news.

The exec added 4A currently has “two AAA titles under development”, which the company is looking forward to announcing.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Matthew Karch for his contributions over the years, and at the same time congratulate the Saber team on the successful release of the iconic Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, that will make a great start in their new structure,” Wingefors closed.

In a separate statement, Karch told Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier “it was always [Saber’s] intention to exercise on 4A” but the company “thought it would be better for all parties” the studios remain with Embracer.

After a huge acquisition spree, Embracer subsequently shed thousands of staff and shuttered studios such as Saints Row developer Volition Games, after a major $2bn investment fell through.

Most recently, Embracer-owned studio Lost Boys Interactive announced it was implementing another round of layoffs.