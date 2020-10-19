The news of the closure of mono rail and metro for nearly seven months has brought relief for Mumbaikars. While mono rail service was restored on Sunday, the ferries of metro trains have started from Monday morning. But some changes have been made to the rules to control corona infection. The most important of these is that at present the metro operations will be done from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm. Let’s know about some more such rules:

To prevent corona infection, going to the metro without a mask will not be allowed. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the metro station gate itself. Apart from this, ‘Use and Throw’ paper tickets will be given instead of tokens for Metro, on which people will be able to exit from the gate with the help of QR code.



Frequency of six and a half to eight minutes

Now, according to the new arrangement, from 8.30 am to 8.30 pm, the metro service will be available for passengers. The train will run between Ghatkopar to Versova every six and a half minutes to take the passengers to their destination. The metro will run at a distance of about eight minutes in non-peak hours. Frequency of metro trains will be less than before.

There will be fewer passengers in a train than before

Around 1500 people boarded a train during the first peak of the Corona crisis. To prevent the spread of Corona and to follow social distancing, now only 300 passengers will be allowed to travel in a train. Of these, 100 passengers will be allowed to sit and about 160 passengers can stand and travel.

Only after investigation will travel in metro

Sick passengers will not be allowed to travel in the metro. The body temperature of all passengers will be checked before entering the premises. Wearing a mask will be mandatory during the journey. Seating arrangements have been made for people leaving one seat in the train. Standing is marked within the coach for passengers.

The entire train and station will be sanitized every two hours

In view of the danger of corona infection, the Metro 1 administration has decided to sanitize the entire train and the station premises every two hours after one round. Passengers will get entry into the station through the QR code.