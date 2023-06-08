The administration of the Mexico City Metro accelerated the process for the procedures corresponding to the collection of insurance and pension by relatives of the Metro Collective Transportation System (STC) worker who died last Monday at the Oceania station.

According to what was reported by the authorities of the CDMX Metro, the procedures corresponding to the collection of insurance and pension for the relatives of the worker who lost his life on the subway tracks They will start next week.

In addition, the legal area of ​​the Metro remains attentive to requests for information from the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico Cityfor the integration of the research folder.

“Following the instruction of the General Directorate of the organization, the process for the procedures corresponding to the collection of insurance and pension was accelerated, which will begin next week,” it was reported in a statement.

Last Tuesday, accompaniment was given at the Institute of Expert Services and Forensic Sciences and later at the funeral home. And this Wednesday, officials from the Metro and from the Executive Commission for Attention to Victims of Mexico City, accompany the burial.

The subway worker died in the rail area at the Oceania station on Line BTherefore, the agency notified the Public Ministry so that the corresponding investigation can be carried out. The incident occurred on June 5 at 2:20 p.m..

After what happened, the worker’s relatives denounced through social networks that there was opacity and negligence in the investigations of the capital authorities to clarify the death of their loved one, in addition, they reported that a lack of maintenance had been reported a year ago at the Metro facilities where the man died.