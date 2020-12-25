The retail giant has completed its transformation into a pure wholesaler. The next step is growth. The upcoming Annual General Meeting at the beginning of February will provide plenty of tension. The share price has already started. From Petra Maier

The state-ordered closings of restaurants and hotels are leaving deep marks on Metro’s balance sheet. Every month of a complete lockdown leads to a drop in sales of around 400 million euros. In the past 2019/20 financial year, this led to a decline in sales of 5.4 percent to 25.6 billion euros. Nevertheless, Metro sees itself as a winner of the crisis. On the one hand, the retail group was able to gain market share in a difficult year, and on the other hand, smaller competitors are coming under increasing pressure. Wholesale is heavily fragmented, which opens up good opportunities for acquisitions. Metro was able to realize high intrinsic values ​​through the sale of investments. As of the balance sheet date, 1.5 billion euros were on the Metro accounts.

Above all, Daniel Kretinsky has an eye on the undiscovered potential at Metro. With its latest voluntary takeover offer, the Czech investor has increased its stake in Metro to 40.6 percent of the common shares and 10.84 percent of the preferential shares. Now he can buy more Metro shares without a new offer and expand his position of power.

The constellation will be particularly exciting with regard to the upcoming Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled for February 13, 2021. Because there are important personnel decisions to be made. In addition to a new CEO, Roland Koch is leaving Metro at the end of the year, three supervisory mandates are up for re-election, including that of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Kretinsky has the AGM majority and thus has a decisive say in the new appointment.



In addition to the dividend of 0.70 euros, which will be paid largely from the proceeds for the partial withdrawal in China, the low valuation speaks for the Metro share. The share price has already started.

Our recommendation: Buy

Target price: 12.90 euros

Stop rate: 6.30 euros

