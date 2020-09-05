The chairman of the board surprisingly leaves the Düsseldorf retail group Metro – thus fueling takeover rumors. By Ralf Witzler, Euro am Sonntag

M.etro boss Olaf Koch is leaving the retail group on the finish of the 12 months. The Supervisory Board of the MDAX Group has granted Koch’s request to terminate the contract, which is able to run till March 2022. The truth that the seek for a successor is just now being began reveals how surprisingly the departure got here. Causes for the separation weren’t given. Koch has been with Metro since 2009, initially as Chief Monetary Officer and from 2012 as CEO. Beneath his aegis, the group reworked right into a pure wholesaler. The retailers Mediamarkt, Saturn and Actual had been break up off. As well as, Metro largely parted with the China enterprise. The sale introduced the group round one billion euros.

Metro is at present affected by the corona measures. Enterprise with the Horeca buyer group (resorts, eating places, cafes) particularly collapsed within the German and Western European markets. In the midst of the third quarter from April to June, nonetheless, there have been indicators of restoration. In Russia, Metro even generated rising black numbers in comparison with the identical interval within the earlier 12 months and is in good condition after a protracted dry spell.

What’s Kretinsky doing?

It was solely a few 12 months in the past that the holding firm EP International Commerce (EPCG), which is managed by the Czech investor Daniel Kretinsky, submitted a takeover provide for Metro at EUR 16 per share. At the moment the paper was round 13 euros. The provide failed. The main Metro shareholders Beisheim and Meridian along with the board of administrators and the supervisory board rejected the worth provided as too low.

In the meantime, the Metro share prices slightly below 9 euros, EPCG is the most important shareholder with nearly 30 p.c, and Metro is engaging with excessive money holdings, a stronger enterprise in Russia and the faint hope of higher instances quickly. Now the boss who prevented the takeover additionally leaves. One other takeover try with an affordable surcharge by Kretinsky could be conceivable. Within the spring, he instructed the Reuters information company that he wished to make sure of the approval of main shareholders earlier than one other takeover bid. Curiosity in Metro may additionally come from monetary traders.

Speculative: The inventory is stable worth. The realignment ought to repay. The change of boss brings takeover fantasy.

Suggestion: Purchase

Goal value: 10.00 euros

Cease fee: 6.90 euros