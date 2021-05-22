Matar Mohammed Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, announced the operation of the Dubai Investments Park and Expo 2020 stations on the Dubai Metro 2020 route, which extends from the Rashidiya station on the Red Line to the Expo 2020 station, on the first of next June. Six months after the operation of the route, which launched its first flight on the first of January of this year, with four stations: Jebel Ali (a transit station with the red line), the Gardens, Discovery Gardens, and Al Furjan.

He pointed out that, as of next June 1, the Dubai metro trips will be on the red line directly between the Rashidiya station and the Expo 2020 station, while the Jebel Ali station will be a transit station for passengers heading to the UAE Exchange Station, and vice versa, and the metro service will be to the Expo station. 2020 is available in June for those authorized to enter the international event site only, until its official opening to the public on the first of October, when everyone will be able to use the metro service to reach the exhibition, and the Jumeirah Golf Estates stations will also be operated simultaneously with the launch of the exhibition.

Al Tayer said, “The opening of the two stations on the 2020 route coincides with the start of the countdown to Dubai to host the exhibition (Expo 2020 Dubai), the global event that starts from October 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022, with the participation of 190 countries.”

He pointed out that the journey between the two stations of Jebel Ali and the United Arab Emirates Exchange takes 11 minutes and 42 seconds, and the interchange time between trains will be constant seven minutes and 30 seconds. During peak times.

He explained that the next stage will witness the entry of the new operator of the Dubai Metro (the consortium of Kiolis companies, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, and Mitsubishi Corporation), in the operational process of the Dubai Metro in full coordination with the current operator: (Serco Company), in preparation for the transition of operations and maintenance of the Dubai Metro, and operation Dubai Tram, officially starting September 8.

He added, “The authority has allocated 35 transportation buses, operating on Route 2020 stations, to facilitate passenger access to and from metro stations.”

• The operation of Dubai Investment Park and Expo stations on the 2020 route of the Dubai Metro.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

