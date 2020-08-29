As of now, there is every possibility that the metro will start in the month of September in the states of Delhi-UP and Haryana. Let us tell you that during this time, the metro will spend not one thousand rupees for your safety, but the entire 3,000 liters sanitizer in a day. So that you can remove all possible danger of infection spread through the metro. What will be your responsibility in this situation, know here …

Take care of your hygiene like this

-Metro is preparing to make sure that everything in the metro and metro station is sanitized after every regular interval. So that the corona virus infection does not spread at all. In this situation, it becomes the additional responsibility of the passengers to take care of their personal hygiene and do not do any work that spreads the infection.

Personal sanitizer

If you use a rickshaw, e-rickshaw or auto to reach the metro station, then keep in mind that after getting down from this vehicle, make sure to get your hands sanitized.

There will be such seating arrangement in metro

-There is no fear of spreading corona infection while touching or giving money to rickshaw. For this, you should keep a small handsetizer bottle in your pocket or outer pocket of your purse / bag.

– From time to time, using a handsanizer will enable you to take care of your own and others’ health and play an important responsibility in preventing the spread of infection.

People did this during the plane journey

-You will notice that when the corona infection started spreading in our country, what was the main reason for its spread? Let me remind you that the negligence of some people allowed this infection to come in our country and then it also caused a rapid spread.

– These are the people who got infected from abroad. They knew that they had fever, cold and in this case they should not travel through the plane, but should undergo their corona test and should be in homeIsolation before that. But these people did not do so.

Keep these things in mind during the metro journey in Corona Time

-But these people started reaching the airport with different types of medicines that control body temperature. So that during examination, their body temperature is balanced and the investigating officers do not know about their contagion.

By doing so, these people have not only put their family but also the passengers traveling together and the entire country at risk of Corona virus. So do not forget to spread the infection in the metro by trying this way due to your selfishness or small greed.

– Keep in mind that if due to you the infection started spreading through the metro and the administration was aware of this, then the government can once again stop the metro service. In such a situation, thousands of people, including you, who are healthy and who have no role in spreading the infection, will face problems.

