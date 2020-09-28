Highlights: Passengers have to face trouble due to the same gate being open

Consideration of opening of gates as per requirement at some stations in peak hours

There is also a problem in shutting down the token system and recharging the smart card

new Delhi: It has now been two weeks since Delhi Metro started operations on all lines and according to normal timings. Slowly the crowd is increasing. Although the DMRC has made all the necessary arrangements for the convenience of the passengers, but the passengers are having a lot of trouble regarding the entry gate and smart card recharge. They are also continuously filing their complaints about this through social media and other means.

The problem of passengers is about the entry gates of the metro station. To control the congestion in the metro station, DMRC has opened only a few selected gates of the stations for movement. The rest of the gates are closed. Due to this, people are facing a lot of problems in many places. In many places, the open gate of the station is on the other side of the road and the passengers are standing on the opposite side of the gate which is closed and there is a high railing in the middle of the road. In such a situation, people have to move around a lot to get to the open gate. Apart from this, there are some stations whose DMRC, along with its entry gates, has provided foot overbridge or subway to cross the road from there. In such a situation, due to the closure of some gates, passengers are not able to use them.

Due to the entry from limited gates at crowded stations, long lines of passengers are also coming out of them in the peak hours, due to which people are losing a lot of time. Be it metro stations built in government or private office dominated areas like Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Barakhamba Road, Central Secretariat, Udyog Bhawan, Janpath, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Jangpura or Laxmi Nagar, Nirman Vihar, Janakpuri, Vaishali, Be it crowded stations like Nehru Place, Rajendra Place, Mundka, Badarpur, Lajpat Nagar, Anand Vihar, during peak hours people have to queue up to enter the station.

DMRC Executive Director Anuj Dayal says that it is not an easy task to control the crowd of people amid the risk of infection. The purpose behind opening a single entry gate at most stations was to control the flow of passengers. This step has been taken for the safety of passengers. Although entry and exit permits are being given from different gates at most stations, but still this system will be reviewed if needed.

Sources in DMRC say that at some stations in peak hours, additional gates are being considered as per requirement. Some steps can be taken in this regard next month.

Trouble in getting smart card recharged too

Passengers are facing difficulties in getting smart card recharged. To reduce the risk of infection in the metro, DMRC has now completely closed the token system and has allowed cashless travel only. Under this, even smart cards cannot be recharged by paying money. People either have to go to the customer care center of the metro station to recharge the metro card with their debit or credit card or they have the facility to recharge by paying the card through the vending machines at the stations. The system of recharging the card by putting money in the vending machine is also closed.

Apart from this, people can also recharge smart cards through net banking, mobile banking and mobile wallet. The maximum complaints are coming from these people. Many people say that while sitting in their home or office, they have got the card recharged through net banking or mobile wallet, but when they are punching the card in the machines installed at the station to get it valid, then there is no show in it Is happening. In such a situation, people are going to customer care center and asking for help and their time is being spent.

In this regard, officials say that due to technical reasons, there is a problem in card validation, but the money of any such passenger will not be lost. If there is any problem in the validation, then the passengers can go to the customer care center and get their card checked.