Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Metro | Metro traffic is returning to normal – Traffic is irregular until this morning

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The metro did not operate earlier in the morning between Siilitie and Kulosaari due to a changeover.

Metro traffic is returning to normal once the menopausal defect previously detected in the morning has been corrected. Admittedly, in the morning, traffic may still be erratic.

Hedgehog The metro traffic between Kulosaari and Kulosaari had been interrupted earlier in the morning, Helsinki Region Traffic (HSL) said on Twitter, among other things.

Due to the fault, the traffic was irregular at other intervals.

There have also been cancellations between Matinkylä and Vuosaari in the morning’s morning traffic.

#Metro #Metro #traffic #returning #normal #Traffic #irregular #morning

See also  Cassano, hospitalized for complications with COVID
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The paranormal phenomenon of Alonso

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.