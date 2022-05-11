Metro | Metro traffic is returning to normal – Traffic is irregular until this morning

The metro did not operate earlier in the morning between Siilitie and Kulosaari due to a changeover.

Metro traffic is returning to normal once the menopausal defect previously detected in the morning has been corrected. Admittedly, in the morning, traffic may still be erratic.

Hedgehog The metro traffic between Kulosaari and Kulosaari had been interrupted earlier in the morning, Helsinki Region Traffic (HSL) said on Twitter, among other things.

Due to the fault, the traffic was irregular at other intervals.

There have also been cancellations between Matinkylä and Vuosaari in the morning’s morning traffic.