Metro locks | Myllypuro metro station closes on Monday – HSL: Be prepared for longer travel times

Subway closures|You should reserve extra time for the journey, when the Myllypuro metro station closes for a month.

in East Helsinki it is worth preparing for longer public transport travel times when the Myllypuro metro station closes on Monday.

“We recommend allocating extra time for the trip and using the route guide to plan the trip in order to know about the changes,” advises the information designer Anton Aaltonen Helsinki region traffic (HSL).

Individual bus routes can be more crowded than usual, Aaltonen says. Travel times naturally also increase because the bus runs slower than the metro.

Myllypuro station will be closed due to the subway’s switches and bridge repairs. Bus service will be added to Myllypuro for the duration of the outage. Bus 99M replaces the metro and bus 92 has additional departures.

Station will open to passengers again on Monday, August 5. During the repairs, the terminus of the subways going to Mellunmäki is Itäkeskus.

Bad traffic jams are not expected.

“You can see it best when the situation is on. However, July is practically our quietest time,” says Aaltonen.

According to Aaltonen, the worst congestion caused by the subway works was experienced since early summerwhen the Rautatiantori metro station was closed.

There are several interruptions in metro traffic this summer due to renovations. In addition to the Myllypuro station, Rautatientori, Mellunmäki and Kontula metro stations are also closed.