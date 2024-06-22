Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 21:51

Metro Line 5-Lilac will gain an extension of two new stations towards Jardim Ângela, in the south of São Paulo. The contracts for expanding the route, made in the form of an addendum for the preparation of feasibility studies and executive projects, were signed by governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) this Friday, 21st.

The line increase will cost R$4.3 billion. The route, operated by the concessionaire ViaMobilidade, is expected to extend for another 4.3 kilometers through two new stations – Comendador Sant’anna and Jardim Ângela. It is expected that around 150,000 people will use the extension once the expansion is completed.

Currently, the line connects Chácara Klabin (Line 2-Green of the Metro) to Capão Redondo. The route is 20 kilometers long (it will now be 24.3 km) and has 17 stations. According to data from the São Paulo government, more than 507 thousand passengers travel along the route. With the expansion, the forecast is that this contingent will increase to 650 thousand users.

Of the 4.3 km of new tracks on the branch, 3.2 km will be elevated and 1.1 km underground. Also according to the government, the line will now have a connection with the existing bus terminal in the region. To this end, the construction of pedestrian walkways is also planned.

“The expectation is that the works will begin in the first quarter of 2025 and be completed with the start of operations in 2028.”, stated the government of São Paulo, in a note.

Management Tarcísio de Freitas says that the concessionaire will be responsible for carrying out the initial studies for the expansion of the line, which consist, for example, of the complete executive project and environmental licensing studies.