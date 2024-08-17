Line 4-Yellow of the São Paulo subway will operate normally this Saturday, the 17th, and Sunday, the 18th, along its entire length. ViaQuatro had announced earlier that trains would only be running partially, but corrected the information after being informed by LinhaUni, responsible for the construction of Line 6-Orange, that the excavation scheduled for this weekend had been postponed. Therefore, the operation of Line 4-Yellow will no longer be affected.

Line 6-Orange is under construction and is expected to begin operations between São Joaquim and Brasilândia stations in 2026, according to the state government. A connection with Line 4-Yellow is planned at Higienópolis-Mackenzie station.



