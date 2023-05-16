To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Metro gaming saga, 4A Games announced on Twitter that Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition will be free on Steam from the 18 to 25 May 2023. Once redeemed it will be yours forever, as if you had redeemed it.

We specify that this is the original Metro: Last Light of 2013 and not the Redux version released the following year which included some graphical and gameplay improvements. In any case, it is the Complete Edition and therefore all the DLCs that arrived after launch are included.

In any case, it cannot be excluded that to celebrate the anniversary, the Redux version will also be offered at a steep discount, perhaps together with the other games in the 4A Games series.

Metro: Last Light was released on May 17 of the now distant 2013 and is the sequel to Metro 2033. It is a first person shooter atmospheric that includes elements of survival horror and a pinch of stealth mechanics. Like the other games in the series, it is inspired by the novel Metro 2033 by Russian writer Dmitry Gluchovsky. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Metro: Last Light.