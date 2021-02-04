Epic Games continues with its growth policy based on giving away great titles, and this week it’s Metro: Last Light Redux’s turn, accompanied by For the King. The two titles can now be obtained for free both from the Epic store client and, if you prefer, from your website, and the promotion will continue until next Thursday, February 11 at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish time), at which time they will be replaced by Halcyon 6: Starbase Commander.

Posted in 2014, Metro: Last Light Redux is the sequel to Metro 2033 and, curiously, the inspiration for the novel Metro 2035. And I say this because, at the time, before being published, Metro: Last Light Redux had the project name Metro 2034, a novel that had been published, which it did many people think that the game would be based on it. But no, the game was not inspired by the novel, but the other way around.

If you don’t know Metro: Last Light Redux or the Metro saga, It begins in a post-apocalyptic Moscow, in which the stations of its metro network have become the only shelter available for the 40,000 people who managed to survive a devastating attack. Twenty years after it, some of the inhabitants decide to leave the safety of their underground refuge to explore an area that has been living an eternal winter for years. One of those people is Artyom and Miller.

Metro: Last Light Redux kicks off exactly where Metro 2033 left off, with an important nuance, and that is that “The Dark Ones”, the dangerous race that threatened humanity and seemed extinct, is actually still present, and more dangerous than ever. Thus, Artyom will have to re-explore the surface that, as in the previous installment, transmits the same post-apocalyptic atmosphere that can be so distressing.

It is not the first time that it is possible to obtain Metro: Last Light Redux for free. Just a few weeks ago it was in GoG, and the same with Metro 2033 Redux, which was one of the free games from Epic Games a few months ago.

The minimum requirements They are accessible for any current PC, although at its launch (2014) it was one of the games that demanded the most from hardware.