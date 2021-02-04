As if your Epic Games Store library wasn’t already swollen enough with freebies you might, finally, one day, find time to play, two more are now clamoring for permission to join the teetering pile, this time the form of Metro: Last Light Redux and For the King.

Metro: Last Light Redux, released in 2014, is the second game in developer 4A Games’ acclaimed FPS series set in the post-apocalyptic Russia of author Dmitry Glukhovsky’s novels. Or, more specifically, it’s 4A Games’ second attempt at that sequel, thoroughly remastering the studio’s original 2013 effort with a range of welcome visual and gameplay refinements.

Metro Redux trailer.

For the King, meanwhile, is a thoroughly enjoyable, optionally co-operative rogue-like adventure that successfully combines a raft of familiar RPG stables – dungeon crawling, questing, turn-based exploration and combat, loot acquisition, and more – with the luck -mitigation design of board games like Arkham Horror.

There’s a day-and-night cycle that affects map encounters, procedural elements, and all sorts of appealing story vignettes – ranging from adventures in haunted carnivals to battles in kraken-infested waters – that help the adventure feel sufficiently different each run. But if that’s still not enough to sate you, For the King will be launching its first paid DLC expansion – the jungle-themed Lost Civilization – on 10th February.

For The King – Official Launch Trailer.

You can add For the King and Metro: Last Light Redux to your Epic Store library for nowt from today until next Thursday, 11th February – at which point tactical space adventure Halcyon 6: Lightspeed Edition takes their place as the newest weekly freebie.